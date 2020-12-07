Surging middleweight contender Kevin Holland doesn't care if the fight stays on the feet or goes to the ground when he takes on Jacare Souza at UFC 256. All Holland is concerned about is making sure he beats the Brazilian, one way or another.

After missing out on his fight with Jack Hermansson last weekend after testing positive for COVID-19, Kevin Holland is now set to throw down with Jacare Souza at UFC 256 on December 13, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While speaking to Submission Radio about his upcoming fight, Kevin Holland said that he isn't afraid to take the fight to the ground if required.

Kevin Holland plans to "whack" Jacare Souza at UFC 256

It is a well-known fact that Souza is a world-class grappler, and many of his opponents look to avoid taking the fight to the ground against him. However, Kevin Holland isn't one of them.

Holland himself is quite adept at the ground game in MMA and is known for taking his opponents down during his fights. Therefore, Kevin Holland will be wary but not afraid of taking the fight to the ground against his Brazilian counterpart this Saturday.

Holland said that he'll try to keep the fight on the feet, but if he has to dive into deep waters, he most certainly will. Kevin Holland said that his job is to "whack" Jacare Souza and he'll do it one way or another.

Kevin Holland previews Jacare fight, explains he’s not afraid to take it to the ground at #UFC256:



“He’s an alligator, and I’m an alligator catcher"



📺: https://t.co/WOE6rBJaky pic.twitter.com/LccpMTQEzV — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 7, 2020

"I don't care where the fight goes. Where the fight starts is where I'm going to try and keep it for the most part but if we got to go to the ground, we got to go to the ground. I'm cool with that. Some people say don't do it, but I say it's perfectly fine. Look, my job is to go out there and whack him. On the ground, on the feet, I don't care where we are. My job is to whack him. It can go anywhere. A fight's a fight."

While 2020 hasn't been kind to most people across the globe, it certainly has been Kevin Holland's best season in the UFC. Holland is on a handsome four-fight win streak inside the Octagon in 2020, and he'll be looking to make it five wins in a row when he steps inside the Octagon for the final time this year.