  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "He's always been an underdog" - Freddie Haggerty praises older bro Jonathan's incredible resilience both in life and in the ring

"He's always been an underdog" - Freddie Haggerty praises older bro Jonathan's incredible resilience both in life and in the ring

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified May 23, 2025 13:45 GMT
Freddie Haggerty (left) Jonathan Haggerty (right) [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Freddie Haggerty (left) Jonathan Haggerty (right) [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Muay Thai rising star Freddie Haggerty has always looked up to his older brother, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, throughout their lives. This explains their close bond, which has only grown stronger since becoming ONE Championship athletes.

Ad

Freddie and 'The General' were recently spotlighted on the seventh issue of the United Kingdom-based magazine Circle Zero Eight. The latter shared some photos from their feature on his Instagram account, which includes the former talking about how much his older brother means to him.

He said:

"Seeing him succeed, especially coming from where we're from, motivated me. He's always been an underdog."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the entire post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jonathan Haggerty made their family name a household name in the world's largest martial arts promotion after racking up a nine-win resume, featuring three unforgettable finishes. He is also the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Not to be outdone, Freddie has carved out his niche in ONE's striking divisions by producing three superb finishes in the ONE Friday Fights circuit to start his own journey up the flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai ranks.

Ad

Freddie Haggerty looks back on how he fell in love with combat sports

Before the glitz and glamor of being on the global stage of ONE Championship, Freddie Haggerty got his first glimpse into the life of a fighter courtesy of their father, Jon.

Reflecting on how his now-blossoming career began in a sit-down interview with Goated Combat, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground star said:

Ad
"So I was always on my own training. But I wouldn't change it for the world. It's been great having my dad as my trainer. It's pushed me up, it's pushed me on so much more."

Watch the entire interview below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Karl Batungbacal

Karl Batungbacal

Twitter icon

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications