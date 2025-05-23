"He's always been an underdog" - Freddie Haggerty praises older bro Jonathan's incredible resilience both in life and in the ring

Muay Thai rising star Freddie Haggerty has always looked up to his older brother, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, throughout their lives. This explains their close bond, which has only grown stronger since becoming ONE Championship athletes.
Freddie and 'The General' were recently spotlighted on the seventh issue of the United Kingdom-based magazine Circle Zero Eight. The latter shared some photos from their feature on his Instagram account, which includes the former talking about how much his older brother means to him.
He said:
"Seeing him succeed, especially coming from where we're from, motivated me. He's always been an underdog."
Jonathan Haggerty made their family name a household name in the world's largest martial arts promotion after racking up a nine-win resume, featuring three unforgettable finishes. He is also the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.
Not to be outdone, Freddie has carved out his niche in ONE's striking divisions by producing three superb finishes in the ONE Friday Fights circuit to start his own journey up the flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai ranks.
Freddie Haggerty looks back on how he fell in love with combat sports
Before the glitz and glamor of being on the global stage of ONE Championship, Freddie Haggerty got his first glimpse into the life of a fighter courtesy of their father, Jon.
Reflecting on how his now-blossoming career began in a sit-down interview with Goated Combat, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground star said:
"So I was always on my own training. But I wouldn't change it for the world. It's been great having my dad as my trainer. It's pushed me up, it's pushed me on so much more."
Watch the entire interview below: