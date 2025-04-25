WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty ascends to superstardom in massive knockout finish of Nong-O Hama

Jonathan Haggerty had already proven himself as a world-class striker early in his ONE Championship run, but it was his stunning upset of Nong-O Hama.

Ad

This happened when the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion moved up in weight to challenge the Thai legend for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9, which took place at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in April 2023.

From the opening bell, "The General" immediately established a blistering pace, unloading heavy combinations that forced Nong-O into retreat.

Despite Nong-O's best effort to weather the storm, Haggerty's speed and precision quickly proved too much to handle.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a heated exchange, Haggerty dropped Nong-O with a sharp right hand. Although the seasoned Thai veteran managed to beat the count, the British hard-hitter decided to keep his foot on the gas pedal, swarming his opponent with a vicious follow-up barrage that send him crashing to the canvas once again.

Sensing the finish, Haggerty sealed the deal with a thunderous overhand right to walk away with a new set of 26 pounds of gold.

Ad

To commemorate this iconic moment from two years ago, Sportskeeda revisited the spectacular stoppage by sharing a highlight reel of Haggerty's triumph against Nong-O:

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty's eyes are on reclaiming the bantamweight Muay Thai belt

However, Jonathan Haggerty's reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion didn't last that long as he relinquished the coveted strap to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 in September 2024.

Despite being the current divisional kickboxing king, the 28-year-old hasn't lost sight of the Muay Thai throne at 145 pounds he once occupied.

Ad

In his eyes, a clash with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane could be the key step toward reclaiming it.

Jonathan Haggerty also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.