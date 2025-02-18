"He's awesome" - Jake Peacock dissects Nabil Anane's strengths ahead of Superlek world title clash at ONE 172

Canadian-English talent Jake Peacock is a big fan of young Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane, who is just slightly over a month out of a rematch that has fireworks written all over it.

Ad

The Team Mehdi Zatout warrior's epic knockout win over Scottish warrior Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 last month earned him the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title and a ticket to a sequel alongside divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Their unification contest will be one of five world title scraps at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent exchange with the South China Morning Post, Jake Peacock gave his flowers to Anane, fully praising him for his run of victories while explaining what makes him such a sensational talent.

The Dunamis Muay Thai man noted:

"I rate Nabil. He's awesome. I think he's come a long way since his debut with Superlek. I think he's...he's tough man. He's got a great range of strikes. He's also good on the inside. He knows how to use his range well. I think he's got good fight IQ."

Ad

'The One's' analysis of Anane is as accurate as one can get.

Anane doesn't look like the same young talent who Superlek finished inside the opening round of their ONE Friday Fights 22 matchup in June 2023.

The Pattay-based slugger has torn through every opponent since that setback, and he fancies his chances of pulling one back against Superlek, extending his winning run to seven while becoming the undisputed king of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

Watch Jake Peacock's full interview here:

Ad

Jake Peacock set for sophomore outing at ONE 171: Qatar

On his end, Jake Peacock returns to action in a bantamweight Muay Thai war alongside Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar.

The Canadian-based fighter looks to build on his victorious promotional debut, where he overcame Kohei Shinjo. Meanwhile, Suzuki hopes to add another triumph to his resume after besting Chinese standout Han Zi Hao during the promotion's debut outing in Qatar last year.

Ad

ONE 171, which emanates live from the Lusail Sports Arena, will be available for free at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.