"He's beaten former champions" - Ian Machado Garry backs Belal Muhammad over Jack Della Maddalena in bold call for next fight

Ian Machado Garry recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. He backed the Muhammad and highlighted his rise up the welterweight rankings and impressive wins before becoming champion.

Muhammad will be making his first welterweight title defense against Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315, which takes place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on May 10. Garry will definitely have a close eye on the bout after recently being named the official backup should an injury force one of the competitors to withdraw from the event.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip from Garry's post-fight press conference following his win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, where he admitted that he would favor a bout with Muhammad over Della Maddalena.

'The Future' mentioned that 'Remember The Name' has earned the recognition of being the top welterweight in the sport and wants his name on his resume:

"Belal [is my preference]. Nothing to do with style but just to do with what he's done in the division. He is the champion, he's beaten former champions, he's on a however many fight winning streak. I feel like Jack has not done the same workload. And I don't want any question marks on my career. I've told you this, so I want to beat the best guys in the world and Jack is up there in that level, but I just think Belal has done more to warrant that status."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ian Garry opens up about his latest win over Carlos Prates

Ian Garry also weighed in on his latest win over Carlos Prates, which secured him the backup role for the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena welterweight title fight at UFC 315.

During his post-fight press conference, Garry expressed his joy for what he has been able to do in his past two bouts, especially on short notice. He said:

"[I had] 25 days notice. Back-to-back short-notice fights against two of the best in this division, two of the most dangerous in this division. And I went out there and showed the world that I can beat anyone, anywhere, any time and I could look fu**ing great doing it."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (22:03):

