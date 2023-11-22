“He’s not at his best” – Chingiz Allazov says Giorgio Petrosyan must recover from Superbon KO before they rematch

Undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has sights on avenging his previous setbacks in the past.

While ‘Chinga’ already got even with his former tormentor Marat Grigorian, the Azerbaijan-Belarusian standout still has to score to settle with Giorgio Petrosyan.

However, as much as Allazov would want to get that win back, he wants to face Petrosyan at his best.

‘The Doctor’ has yet to return to the ONE Circle following his shocking head-kick knockout loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: First Strike in 2021.

Recent interviews have also revealed that Petrosyan has dealt with some lingering effects of that knockout, both physically and mentally, and has yet to fully recover since.

Allazov, for his part, has a great deal of respect for Petrosyan, who is widely regarded as one of the best kickboxers of all time.

Then again, the 30-year-old wants Petrosyan to overcome what he’s going through before challenging him for a rematch.

Allazov explained in an appearance on 1newsTV Online:

“It's clear that he's not at his best, he's not in the best shape, and he had an extremely tough fight against Superbon. He missed a very strong punch and was knocked out. It was a very tough knockout that he still hasn't recovered from and before that, I always said that let him recover [before we do a rematch].”

Watch the full interview:

Who’s next for Chingiz Allazov?

With five straight victories against elite competition in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Chingiz Allazov is no doubt the pound-for-pound best striker on the planet right now.

After taking away Superbon’s aura of invincibility to become the new king of the division last January, Allazov bested Grigorian in an epic five-round contest at ONE Fight Night 13 last August to retain his crown.

While ‘Chinga’ has already beaten almost everyone in the top 5, there’s an intriguing champion vs. champion showdown that fans want to see.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai has been dabbling in kickboxing as of late. A match-up with Allazov will indeed be a dream come true for every striking fan in the world.