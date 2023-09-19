Chatri Sityodtong gives update on Giorgio Petrosyan: “He's backed off his kind of retirement talk”

Multi-time kickboxing world champion Giorgio Petrosyan wants to have another fight inside the ONE Championship circle, per Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The Italian martial arts icon has been having thoughts about calling it a day after his knockout loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

But as he continues to make steady progress in rehabilitation, the 37-year-old fancies his chances for another outing on the global stage.

In an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Sityodtong said he’s been in direct contact with the legendary striker and that things are looking positive for ‘The Doctor’s’ return.

He said:

“I spoke to Giorgio Petrosyan personally this time. About a month or two months ago, maybe two months ago, and he does want to have one more fight in ONE in March. So he's backed off his kind of retirement talk. And he said, one more fight, he wants to do in March of next year.”

Watch the full interview here:

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, though.

However, the Team Multi Fight Petrosyan founder has accomplished incredible success across twenty years at the pinnacle of martial arts, and he deserves to retire whenever he thinks the time is right.

After claiming several world titles alongside a six-year 42-bout win streak, Giorgio Petrosyan made his promotional bow versus Jo Nattawut at ONE: Heroes of Honor in April 2018.

He has since picked up another five wins against the very best – Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Sorgraw Petchyindee, Samy Sana, and Davit Kiria – before his unfortunate KO defeat to Superbon.