Watch: Chingiz Allazov knocks down Jo Nattawut with sharp push kick

Chingiz Allazov captured the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship earlier this year, winning his first two bouts in the tournament impressively via KO. In the final round, he dominated Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to win a unanimous decision victory.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip from his fight with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut. The caption along with the clip read:

"Make way for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion! [Chingiz Allazov]."

The clip is of the Belarusian fighter landing an authoritative push kick that knocks down Nattawut.

In the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the tournament, 'Chinga' stopped both Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut by way of round one knockout. In the final, he met Sitthichai, no doubt an accomplished fighter who carried world championship titles from GLORY Kickboxing, Kunlun, Lumpinee Stadium, and many other organizations.

Allazov put on a career highlight performance, defeating Sitthichai in the finals and winning the World Grand Prix championship. The Belarusian champion recognized this moment as a major achievement.

"This fight with Sitthichai is my career fight. Sitthichai several times won in [the] GLORY [Kickboxing] promotion... He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in kickboxing... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight... I won this tournament, this was a big job... But I focus now on Superbon."

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs Chingiz Allazov

Chingiz Allazov has put himself in the top contender position since his Grand Prix win. He will likely get to face reigning world champion and top pound-for-pound kickboxer, Superbon Singha Mawynn, for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

In an interview, the defending world champion from Thailand said he is happy to get back in the Circle any time. Speaking to Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, Superbon said:

"We wait for ONE Championship. We've started training for him... I want to fight again really, really quick. I'm happy every time I jump in the ring. I'm so happy in the ring."

Allazov will have his hands full against the kickboxing world champion. However, the Belarusian fighter believes he already has the better resume. Defeating Sitthichai in the tournament final, Allazov says, is more valuable than a win over Superbon. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me, Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon... Me and my team said maybe that (for) me, Superbon [is an] easier fight. The fight with Sitthichai is more hard than Superbon."

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs Chingiz Allazov for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship has not yet been announced but is expected for later in 2022.

