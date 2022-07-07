Watch: Chingiz Allazov shows off insane balance and coordination on Instagram

Chingiz Allazov is one of the most impressive strikers competing on ONE Championship's kickboxing roster. The highly-ranked featherweight fighter recently showed off his insane athleticism on Instagram.

The video shows the kickboxing star standing on a wheeled platform while juggling tennis balls.

Before making his debut in ONE, Allazov was already a stand-out talent in kickboxing, winning belts in K-1, WAKO, Kunlun, and other organizations. He recently competed in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. After three incredible performances, he beat Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to win the tournament title.

For the Belarusian fighter's first bout in the tournament, he quickly dispatched Samy Sana in round one with a head kick. He needed less than a minute to earn the TKO. Next, he stopped Thailand's Jo Nattawut with a first-round knockout.

In the final of the Grand Prix, he faced Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY kickboxing world champion Sitthichai. Allazov applied pressure throughout the fight and was able to shut out his talented opponent.

Having won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix earlier this year, Allazov has set himself up for the future match against reigning world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, potentially for later in 2022.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn

Chingiz Allazov has earned his position as the top contender in the competitive featherweight kickboxing division. The Belarusian fighter, though, already feels he has a better win than Superbon. He feels that his victory over Sitthichai is worth more in weight.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he explained:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon. You know why? He is a stability fighter. He has individual style, he has a good safe distance in the fight... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight."

Superbon and Chingiz Allazov used to train together and are now likely to fight later this year with a world title on the line. Superbon had previously commented on their destined bout in an interview with Calf Kick Sports. Here's what Superbon said about Allazov.

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... Everyone knows me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Chingiz Allazov vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight Kickboxing title has not yet been officially booked, but fans are already excited for this bout.

