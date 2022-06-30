ONE Championship asks fans who could be next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?

ONE Championship took to Instagram to ask fans who is next for top pound-for-pound kickboxer Superbon Singha Mawynn. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has had an amazing few years with impressive victories over great opponents.

The below clip of the Thai-born champion was shared on Instagram:

"Who's next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?"

Superbon most recently avenged an earlier career loss against Marat Grigorian. In 2018, Grigorian knocked out Superbon in just 30 seconds. At ONE X, the Thai fighter earned his revenge by putting on a kickboxing masterclass and shutting out Grigorian over five rounds.

Grigorian entered this fight being a former champion in K-1 and GLORY Kickboxing. Superbon impressed fans with his dominant world title defense against the Armenian fighter.

Prior to that, Superbon shocked the combat sports world by knocking out all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan with an amazing headkick. Petrosyan is considered to be the greatest fighter in kickboxing history with impressive wins over Cosmo Alexandre, Mike Zambidis, Andy Souwer, and others. The Italian-born fighter has held titles in K-1 MAX, ISKA, GLORY, ONE, along with many more accolades.

Superbon ended Petrosyan's nearly decade-long undefeated streak with a headkick knockout in round two of their meeting. With a win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon is undoubtedly the number one pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world right now and is putting his name among the all-time greats.

Who's next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?

There are some great options ahead for Superbon Singha Mawynn. In kickboxing, Chingiz Allazov just won the ONE Feathweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and is waiting in line for his shot.

Speaking to Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, the Thai-born champion has this to say about Allazov:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me."

However, Superbon may be looking at earning world titles in Muay Thai and MMA. In an interview with SCMP MMA, the featherweight titleholder laid out his intentions:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

In Muay Thai, he could potentially face the reigning featherweight world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Petchmorakot agrees that this is a great fight. On facing the MMA featherweight king, Thanh Le said it would be an honor to fight Superbon.

Superbon could also move up in weight class and face ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel. On moving to a higher weight class to earn two belts, Superbon said on Calf Kick Sports, that he wants to earn the Muay Thai title first. He said:

"I'm going to do Muay Thai first... I'm going to take the Muay Thai belt first... [Then] maybe go up to seventy-five kilo."

The next opponents for Superbon Singha Mawynn could be the top contender Chingiz Allazov, Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot, MMA world champion Thanh Le, or kickboxing world champion Eersel. These are all highly exciting matchups for Superbon.

