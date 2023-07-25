Marat Grigorian says kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan shouldn’t be pressured to return 

Marat Grigorian feels Giorgio Petrosyan should take as much time off as he needs to fully recover from the horrific knockout he suffered at the hands of Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

The multi-time kickboxing world champion was stung by a right kick to the jaw inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After two years of recovery and surgeries, ‘The Doctor’ still remains on the sidelines.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post last month, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that the kickboxing icon is still struggling to piece himself together and will respect the time the former divisonal king needs.

Marat Grigorian, one of his longtime friends, echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the Milan-based superstar deserves all the respect he needs before he gets back into fight mode.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“If he's feeling not ready, then he deserves all the respect. So yeah, we don't talk about fighting, really. He just wishes me good luck with my upcoming fight. Do your best, and that's it.”

Whether or not ‘The Doctor’ ever steps inside the circle again remains a big mystery. However, much has changed for the rest of the featherweight kickboxing division throughout his absence.

Superbon lost his world title at the second time of asking, having been knocked out cold by reigning king Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian kingpin puts his gold on the line against Marat Grigorian next in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next Friday, August 4.

The entire bill will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.