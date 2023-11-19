“He’s the best guy in the weight class above” – Mikey Musumeci on his desire to grapple Diogo Reis

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is always looking for the next biggest challenge. It can be an MMA world champion, a legend, or a dangerous Brazilian jiu-jitsu titleist who’s out to take his belt.

Mikey Musumeci is coming off a spectacular victory over multiple-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya ‘Tobikan Judan’ Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video.

The event broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on October 7.

Musumeci won the match in spectacular fashion via the ‘Aoki Lock,' which is Aoki’s own signature submission move used against him. Now, the 27-year-old Italian-American superstar is targeting a big name in the grappling world.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Mikey Musumeci revealed who he’s thinking of facing next, and it’s no doubt a massive challenge.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Right now, honestly, I still have some unfinished business in lighter divisions, you know. I want to fight this guy named Diogo Reis. He's the best guy in 145, that's the weight class above, [and] he won the ADCC.” [8:05 onwards]

Reis is a BJJ black belt under Melqui Galvao, and is a Grand Slam winner, having won titles in the European Open, Brazilian Nationals, Pan and World Championships. Last year, he placed first at the prestigious ADCC.

If Musumeci were to square off against Reis, it could become one of the most watched jiu-jitsu events, as both young stars with similar grappling styles will clash in the world's largest MMA organization.

Mikey Musumeci has built a reputation as a ruthless grappler, who isn’t afraid to snap a limb or two to earn a victory, and has put together some exciting fights in ONE Championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch his match with Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.