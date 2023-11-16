Mikey Musumeci working hard in silence to let his success be the noise: “They’ll get to see what I’ve been working on”

Action speaks louder than words, and that is the approach Mikey Musumeci will implement in his camp as he puts in the work for a next appearance on the global stage of ONE Championship.

'Darth Rigatoni' has stayed busy since the turn of the year under the ONE spotlight, competing in a fight across each quarter of 2023.

While there hasn't been any confirmation on whether he will compete one more time this year, the New Jersey native is keeping himself ready at all times.

Of course, being the perfectionist he is, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. But he admits there's just an added drive to be better than he was in his past fights inside the Circle.

Mikey Musumeci told the South China Morning Post:

“So I’m just staying quiet, I just keep working hard. People could talk what they want, and I just wanna stay quiet and when the time's right they'll get to see what I've been working on, you know?”

The Evolve MMA representative does not have anything to prove, though, given his past achievements and just how unstoppable he's been since joining the promotion's roster.

With six back-to-back victories against top talents such as Cleber Sousa, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki, Mikey Musumeci has already let his actions do the talking, and he hopes to walk the talk once more when he is due for a fight next.

