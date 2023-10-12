Mikey Musumeci says respecting every opponent is key to his undefeated ONE record: “I know I can lose any match”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes the key to his success inside the circle has been largely due to him always showing his opponents the respect they deserve.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ delivered another highlight-reel-worthy performance at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, scoring a heel hook submission over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki just past the three-minute mark of their openweight superfight.

With his sixth straight win in the books, Mikey Musumeci shared some insight into why he has been so successful since signing with ONE Championship last year:

“So when I doubt myself and you don't feel well, because we're humans, we always doubt ourselves,” Musumeci said at the post-fight press event. “Everyone still thinks that the best people, in every match they go in and they’re like ‘I'm the best.‘ Maybe stupid people are like that, right? And I'm very logical, so I know I can lose any match. So I respect all my opponents.”

Musumeci’s hit list now includes some seriously impressive talent, including former IBJJF and Sambo world champions, not to mention current ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ made ‘The Monkey God’ tap during the seventh minute of their highly entertaining clash in August.

With a win over Shinya Aoki now under his belt, Mikey Musumeci has looked practically unstoppable with submissions in his last three wins. Willing to take on anyone the promotion puts in front of him, who would you like to see the New Jersey native square off with when he makes his return to the Circle?

