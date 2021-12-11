"He's better prepared to win this fight" - Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Michael Bisping has predicted that Dustin Poirier will defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 to become the new UFC lightweight champion.

Poirier is a former interim lightweight champion but failed in his attempt to unify the belts, coming up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. The undefeated 155lb GOAT submitted 'The Diamond' in round three via rear naked choke.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping stated that this time, he believes Dustin Poirier will claim the lightweight strap:

"It comes down to skill. It comes down to passion. It comes down to preparation. And ultimately who wants it more. I think Dustin Poirier doesn't necessarily want it more but I think he is better prepared to win this fight. I think because of the footwork he's gonna cut angles. He's gonna not be there to be struck be Charles Oliveira. He's not gonna be there to be taken down... I believe Dustin Poirier will do it. And after ten years in the UFC, twenty-six fights, he is gonna realize his ultimate goal, the ultimate dream, and he's gonna become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world."

You can check out the full video posted to Michael Bisping's YouTube Channel below:

Comparing the records of Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

Both Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira are experienced UFC veterans who have competed in the featherweight and lightweight divisions over the course of their storied careers.

Charles Oliveira's recent record at lightweight has been nothing short of outstanding. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has racked up a nine-fight winning streak that includes victories over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Michael Chandler.

However, apart from the three opponents mentioned, the majority of Oliveira's winning streak has been against unranked opposition. Wins over Jim Miller and Clay Guida are impressive, but both men are certainly in the twilight of their respective careers at this point.

In comparison, Dustin Poirier has only lost once in his last 10 fights. The majority of his wins over that period have been against some of the very best in the division, including Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker and Eddie Alvarez.

Both Oliveira and Poirier are extremely deserving of the positions that they currently hold, though there can only be one true champion. This will be decided in the main event of UFC 269.

