"He’s built a bond with Dana White" - Fans refuse to get hyped over PFL head's $50 million offer for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

The long-discussed heavyweight clash between UFC champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Francis Ngannou resurfaced after PFL founder Donn Davis claimed he could offer Jones a hefty 8-figure payout to make the fight happen.

Davis took to social media, calling it the "fight of the decade" and suggesting it would settle the debate over the true heavyweight and pound-for-pound No. 1:

“I know one way Jon Jones earns $50M. [Fight Francis Ngannou] to decide the true heavyweight champion and the real P4P #1. That would be THE fight of the decade for MMA fans!”

However, fans remain skeptical. Many believe 'Bones', who is currently negotiating a championship bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall, would never leave the UFC:

“There’s no way Jon Jones fights anywhere else but the UFC. He’s built a bond with Dana White and the organization over the years, and that loyalty is hard to break. The UFC has been instrumental in shaping his career, and they’ve made him the star he is today. No matter what offers come his way, I can’t see him leaving for another promotion like PFL.”

Others questioned the feasibility of the offer, with one commenting:

“Explain a legal way PFL has $50M.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to PFL boss Donn Davis' offer for a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Kevin Holland weighs in on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title unification showdown

Kevin Holland has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding a potential heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. While Aspinall has held the interim title for over 500 days, Jones, who retained his undisputed belt at UFC 309, has been hesitant to accept the fight.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Holland defended Jones, citing his legendary career and strategic approach. He compared Jones’ patience to boxing greats like Floyd Mayweather, suggesting the champion is using mind games to his advantage:

"I'm going to stand up for him [Jones] a little bit on this one. The dude's been around for a very long time, and he's fought a lot of people. Tom Aspinall is an absolute beast. Jon Jones is the greatest to do it in his time frame, and now he's actually doing it in a different time frame. I mean, this probably should be Tom Aspinall's time frame."

He added:

"If I'm Jon Jones, I'm going to play it like a Floyd Mayweather. I'm going to play it like how these old-school boxers played it. I'm going to play it as smart as I can. I'm going to be the OG in the game. Yeah, we may not like it. Yeah, it may suck. Yeah, we may want to see the fight tomorrow, but the older I get, the smarter I will play the game."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below (21:35):

