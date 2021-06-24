"He's a businessman right now, not a fighter anymore" - Jan Blachowicz gives his prediction for Conor McGregor's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Jan Blachowicz has given his prediction for Conor McGregor's upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

The UFC light heavyweight champion believes that McGregor has a chance if he focuses on his training and not his business.

During his interview on a recent edition of The Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Blachowicz said that Conor McGregor focuses more on the business side of things instead of being a fighter.

Blachowicz added that Conor McGregor isn't the fighter he used to be during his early days in the UFC. The UFC light heavyweight champion ultimately said that Poirier has a better chance of winning the trilogy at UFC 264.

"If he focus on the training and not on the business, so maybe he got the chance to beat him. But I think he's a businessman right now, not a fighter anymore. No, he is a fighter but not so good like before and you know he [did] not make so big money, none of this business. I think Poirier win again."

Blachowicz himself is expected to return to action in September at UFC 266. The Polish champion will defend his title against Glover Teixeira, as he aims to make his second successful title defense as the light heavyweight champion.

At UFC 259, Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya to retain the UFC light heavyweight championship after winning the vacant title at UFC 253 by beating Dominick Reyes.

Conor McGregor will also aim to secure a win at UFC 264

At the UFC 264 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor's goal will be to avenge his UFC 257 defeat to Dustin Poirier and put 'The Diamond' away in their highly awaited trilogy bout.

The duo met in January on Fight Island when Poirier defeated the Irishman via a second-round TKO and caused one of the biggest shocks in recent MMA history.

UFC 264 will mark the promotion's return to an arena in Las Vegas, as Dana White and his organization get set to welcome fans back to Sin City.

