“He’s a champion for a reason” - Joshua Pacio isn’t underestimating Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173

ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines has nothing but respect for reigning ONE flyweight MMA king ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan ahead of their cross-divisional superfight at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year.

The 29-year-old former Team Lakay member will face the Japanese titleholder at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, and the Filipino star will get the chance to become a rare two-division world champion.

Pacio knows what’s at stake in this fight, and he will stop at nothing to achieve glory when he steps back into the Circle. Meanwhile, Wakamatsu, who captured the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title with a stunning first-round TKO over Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 earlier this year, will be making his first defense of the gold.

The Filipino superstar isn’t underestimating his Japanese opponent one bit.

Pacio told media at the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo:

“And he’s a champion for a reason – he’s the best flyweight in the world right now. You know, he’s silent and humble, but I tell you, he’s deadly.”

Pacio and Wakamatsu are among the many world title bouts scheduled for ONE 173, which will go down live at Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can visit www.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live.

Joshua Pacio draws strength from Filipino fans

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is fighting for more than just gold and glory when he steps into the Circle with ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16. He’s fighting for his country, and the fans who have showed him support since the very beginning.

The strawweight MMA king said:

“I know since I started ONE Championship, the Filipino fans have been one of my strengths, and they’re one of the reasons I became a champion. And November 16, we’re competing against the best flyweight in the world.”

