Joshua Pacio fighting for his country at ONE 173: “Filipino fans have been one of my strengths”

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio carries the hopes of an entire nation when he attempts to create history on the stacked ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16.The Filipino martial arts hero squares off against Yuya Wakamatsu for the latter's ONE flyweight MMA world title in one of several championship battles set to descend upon the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Pacio's move up from strawweight to challenge for flyweight supremacy represents a bold career decision that showcases his confidence in competing against larger opposition. Wakamatsu, of course, brings the kind of dangerous finishing ability and championship experience that could derail Pacio's historic ambitions.During the ONE 173 press conference this past Thursday, Joshua Pacio reflected on the unwavering support that continues to motivate his pursuit of two-division MMA glory against the hometown bet.While speaking with the media in attendance, the 29-year-old warrior said:&quot;I know since I started ONE Championship, the Filipino fans have been one of my strengths, and they're one of the reasons I became a champion. And November 16, we're competing against the best flyweight in the world.&quot;The Filipino MMA world champion's connection to his countrymen has been a driving force throughout his championship journey, after all, providing emotional fuel during his most challenging encounters.Will Joshua Pacio's skills translate successfully to flyweight, or will Wakamatsu defend his flyweight crown for the very first time at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri?Check out the pair's face-off at the press conference below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu won't underestimate Joshua Pacio in Tokyo thriller later this yearYuya Wakamatsu makes his return to the global stage for the first time as a ONE world champion. In his last outing, 'Little Piranha' stunned former longtime king Adriano Moraes to claim the vacant 26 pounds of gold inside the Saitama Super Arena.While he will bring the same confidence he had against the Brazilian veteran into this matchup against 'The Passion,' the 30-year-old is not overlooking the test that awaits him on fight night in November.The Japanese warrior shared with the promotion previously:&quot;Pacio has beaten some powerful fighters. So, even though he's coming up from a lower weight class, he's not to be underestimated. I think he's a champion who represents ONE.&quot;Fight fans eager to catch the event live and in person can follow this link to purchase their tickets.