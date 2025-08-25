Eduard Folayang confident in Joshua Pacio’s bid to become two-division champ: “Dreams that once seemed impossible”

Former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Filipino MMA legend Eduard ‘The Landslide’ Folayang is keeping a close eye on his ward, ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio, who will attempt to join the rare champ-champ club in ONE Championship later this year.

Pacio will face Japanese veteran ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173 in Tokyo for a chance to wield the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Folayang shared his thoughts about the upcoming fight. ‘The Landslide’ told Fight Game Asia:

“If Joshua wins this fight, it will be a proud moment for all Filipinos. It will show the world that we have the talent, heart, and determination to be among the best in the sport. For the next generation of fighters, it will serve as a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in God, dreams that once seemed impossible can be achieved.”

Fans can’t wait to see Pacio in action and ready to make history.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live.

Joshua Pacio hopes to kickstart another Filipino revolution in MMA

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio wants to rekindle the amazing golden era of Filipino MMA when the Philippines, at one point, had five simultaneous MMA world champions across several promotions and weight classes.

When Pacio returns this year to face Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173, he believes he has a good chance to kickstart that movement once again.

He told ONE Championship:

“In 2018, we had four or five World Champions. Now, we have two. After three to four years, I wonder what will happen. I hope it doesn’t end, I hope the Philippines continues to produce World Champions in MMA."

