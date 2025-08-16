Yuya Wakamatsu promises fans fireworks in Joshua Pacio showdown: “No chance this will be a boring fight”

ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan guarantees fireworks in his first title defense.The 30-year-old heavy-hitter will welcome ONE strawweight MMA World champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines to the 135-pound division at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16.This champion-versus-champion clash is one of four world title bouts in the blockbuster event, scheduled to take place inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.In an interview with ONE Championship, Wakamatsu said he’ll bare his heart and soul to ensure another massive victory in front of his Japanese fans.He expects nothing less from Pacio, who will no doubt bring his A-game in his quest for two-division MMA supremacy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Japanese superstar told ONE Championship:&quot;There’s absolutely no chance this will be a boring fight. If we both give it our all, it will naturally turn into an intense battle. I’m confident it will get the crowd fired up.&quot;Yuya Wakamatsu realized his lifelong dream at ONE 172 in March, knocking out the flyweight division’s longtime overlord Adriano Moraes for 26 pounds of gold.Needless to say, Wakamatsu will be looking to add Pacio to his growing list of knockout victims at ONE 173.Yuya Wakamatsu thrilled fight with Joshua Pacio will take place inside the CircleYuya Wakamatsu is the type to throw down anytime, anyplace. Still, 'Little Piranha' is ecstatic that his superfight with Joshua Pacio will take place in a cage setting.ONE Championship is bringing back the Circle in its return to Japan, much to the delight of the flyweight MMA kingpin. He told ONE:&quot;There's a heavyweight MMA bout on the card too, and since we're competing in a cage this time, I think we can really showcase the intensity and global level of MMA.”Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on the Wakamatsu-Pacio superfight.