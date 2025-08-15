Yuya Wakamatsu envisions he and Ayaka Miura both holding ONE gold: "Let's make it happen"

Japan's Yuya Wakamatsu is dreaming of a perfect night for Tribe Tokyo MMA when he and teammate Ayaka Miura both feature in world championship matchups at ONE 173.The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion believes that dual title victories would establish their gym as Japan's premier mixed martial arts training facility. Wakamatsu is all fired up to walk the talk when the world's largest martial arts organization returns to Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.&quot;Belt or no belt, I always give it my all. There are strong fighters in other gyms, too. But if we bring back two belts, I think it will solidify TRIBE as one of the top gyms in Japan. Let's make it happen,&quot; Yuya Wakamatsu told ONE Championship.The 30-year-old is fired up to pass his first test as flyweight MMA king, having acquired the 26 pounds of gold on the promotion's last outing in Japan, ONE 172, this past March.This time, Wakamatsu faces yet another tricky test in the form of ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio. Meanwhile, Miura challenges Denice Zamboanga for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship.The stakes are high for both hometown heroes. However, with the backing of their supporters inside the iconic Ariake Arena, there is every reason to believe Wakamatsu and Miura can both achieve their dreams of bagging double gold for Tribe Tokyo MMA on Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu's keys to victory against Joshua PacioYuya Wakamatsu has anything but an easy assignment as he hopes to cancel Joshua Pacio's two-division world title dreams at ONE 173. However, there are plenty of ways 'Little Piranha' can keep the challenger at bay.Wakamatsu's first layer of defense against the Filipino world champion lies in his ability to avoid the Lions Nation MMA fighter's attacks. 'The Passion' can throw from different angles with power and blinding speed, and the 30-year-old's ability to read oncoming traffic will help him.Then, there's also his grappling acumen. While it may not have been his strongest suit in the past, the Tokyo-based fighter has proven that he has the skills to nullify attacks and dominate opposition on the canvas.Lastly, there's Wakamatsu's hands. If Pacio doesn't respect the power Yuya Wakamatsu brings to the table, this one could be over well inside the distance.