Yuya Wakamatsu on sharing ONE 173 stage with teammate Ayaka Miura: "I'm really happy that we get to share a title match"

Yuya Wakamatsu is savoring the rare opportunity to compete alongside his longtime teammate Ayaka Miura in world championship action at ONE 173.At the historic Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, the 30-year-old puts his ONE flyweight MMA world championship gold on the line against strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio. Miura, meanwhile, challenges Denice Zamboanga for the women's atomweight crown.Ahead of their return, 'Little Piranha' bared his excitement to step onto the biggest platform of combat sports alongside his Tribe Tokyo MMA partner.&quot;Ayaka and I have fought on the same card many times, so I'm really happy that we get to share a title match together this time,&quot; the Japanese fighter told ONE Championship.Competing on the same card has proven to work wonders for the teammates in the promotion so far.They first shared the Circle at ONE: Dawn of Heroes inside the Mall of Asia Arena back in August 2019. That evening, Yuya Wakamatsu overcame Geje Eustaquio with a first-round knockout, while Miura impressed in her three-round scrap against Samara Santos.Next, the pair were part of the organization's return to Japan in January last year: ONE 165. There, Wakamatsu earned his second consecutive win of the four-fight victory run he enjoys today. 'Zombie' flexed her ground game prowess with a unanimous decision win over Itsuki Hirata.Both Japanese talents have been unbeatable since, and they'll look to maintain their positive momentum when ONE 173 lands upon the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu says it'll be special if Miura leaves Ariake Arena with atomweight crownIn the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Yuya Wakamatsu spoke about how special it would be if Miura leaves the capital city with the atomweight crown.&quot;It would be amazing, of course, but I won't rest on my laurels. Belt or no belt, I always give it my all. There are strong fighters in other gyms, too. But if we bring back two belts, I think it will solidify TRIBE as one of the top gyms in Japan. Let's make it happen,&quot; the 30-year-old added.Do you think the Tribe Tokyo MMA warriors have what it takes to emerge with a win come ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri? Let us know below!