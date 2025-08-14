Yuya Wakamatsu will be thrilled if Ayaka Miura wins world title at ONE 173: “It would be amazing”

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu, is hoping his Tribe Tokyo MMA teammate can join him as a world champion when they both go to war at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.The Japanese superstar will defend his 135-pound crown against strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Competing on the same card is his gym mate Ayaka Miura, who will challenge Denice Zamboanga for the atomweight MMA world title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWakamatsu felt the jubilation of winning a world title in front of his hometown fans at ONE 172 last March, when he knocked out Adriano Moraes for the belt.Now, he hopes ‘Zombie’ will experience the same euphoria and realize her lifelong dream on Japanese soil. ‘Little Piranha’ told ONE:&quot;It would be amazing, of course, but I won't rest on my laurels. Belt or no belt, I always give it my all. There are strong fighters in other gyms too. But if we bring back two belts, I think it will solidify TRIBE as one of the top gyms in Japan. Let's make it happen.”Apart from Wakamatsu, Japanese striker Masaaki Noiri also captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title earlier this year.We’ll soon see if Ayaka Miura will join their ranks at ONE 173.Ayaka Miura on being inspired by Yuya WakamatsuAyaka Miura couldn't contain her joy after watching Yuya Wakamatsu achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a ONE world champion.'Zombie' feels extremely proud to have witnessed firsthand her Tribe Tokyo MMA teammate's hard work finally paying off.Somehow, it has also inspired the 34-year-old veteran to continue pursuing her own goal of 26 pounds of gold.During her conversation with ONE Championship, she said:&quot;At the last Japan event, Yuya's win over Moraes really lit up the arena and left a strong impression. It moved me watching it.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173