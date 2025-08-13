Ayaka Miura pumped up for big world title opportunity against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: "This is finally the chance"

Ayaka Miura can barely contain her excitement as she prepares for the biggest fight of her career against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173.The 34-year-old Japanese contender will challenge the Filipino divisional queen for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, fulfilling a long-held dream of facing elite competition.While speaking with ONE Championship, Ayaka Miura said:&quot;For me, this is finally the chance to face someone I've always wanted to fight. I was especially happy when Chatri [Sityodtong] himself told me about the match. And to have this opportunity in Japan, my home country, means a lot.&quot;'Zombie's emotional response reveals how much this matchup means to her after years of working toward championship-level opportunities.The Tribe Tokyo MMA representative earned her ticket to 26 pounds of gold after amassing five victories on the trot against elite opposition.Her road to redemption following a two-fight skid in MMA started with a submission win over Chinese standout Meng Bo.Just three months later, she returned to the Circle with another grappling clinic to overcome Itsuki Hirata via unanimous decision.Since then, the judoka sensation has made it three highlight-reel wins in a row, all via submission against Macarena Aragon, Ritu Phogat, and Juliana Otalora.Will Zamboanga tap into her grappling prowess in Tokyo? Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available for purchase here. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAyaka Miura on taking inspiration from teammate Yuya WakamatsuAyaka Miura doesn't have to look too far for inspiration if she needs to be in the right mental state to attain the 26 pounds of gold on fight night inside the Ariake Arena.Per the atomweight contender, she was uplifted by her Tribe Tokyo MMA stablemate, Yuya Wakamatsu, who claimed the vacant flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 this past March.While speaking with the promotion, she said:&quot;At the last Japan event, Yuya's win over Moraes really lit up the arena and left a strong impression. It moved me watching it.&quot;