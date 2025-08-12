  • home icon
  Yuya Wakamatsu says Ayaka Miura taught him some new moves ahead of ONE 173: "She's a senior I learn from every day"

Yuya Wakamatsu says Ayaka Miura taught him some new moves ahead of ONE 173: "She's a senior I learn from every day"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:37 GMT
(From left) Japanese stars Yuya Wakamatsu and Ayaka Miura. [Images from ONE Championship]
(From left) Japanese stars Yuya Wakamatsu and Ayaka Miura. [Images from ONE Championship]

Yuya Wakamatsu has revealed how his Tribe Tokyo MMA teammate Ayaka Miura continues to enhance his skillset even as both fighters prepare for world title opportunities in their hometown.

Emanating live from the iconic Ariake Arena, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion puts his gold on the line against strawweight kingpin Joshua Pacio. Miura, meanwhile, features in another Japan vs. the Philippines matchup as she challenges divisional queen Denice Zamboanga for the ONE atomweight MMA world title.

Ahead of their epic matchups at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, the 30-year-old flyweight king expressed his excitement about sharing championship billing with Miura in Tokyo.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Yuya Wakamatsu said:

"Ayaka and I have fought on the same card many times, so I'm really happy that we get to share a title match together this time. Just yesterday, she taught me a neck throw—kind of like an 'Ayaka Lock.' She's a senior I learn from every day."
'Little Piranha's reference to learning Miura's signature technique demonstrates the collaborative training environment that has helped both fighters reach world championship level.

As such, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the two dish out another spectacular performance at ONE 173.

Experience the excitement firsthand by purchasing tickets here for ONE 173.

Yuya Wakamatsu and Ayaka Miura both enjoy lengthy winning runs heading into ONE 173

Yuya Wakamatsu and Ayaka Miura are as their lives heading into their world championship assignments in Tokyo, Japan.

Wakamatsu has earned four victories on the trot against Xie Wei, Danny Kingad, Gilbert Nakatani, and Moraes, the last of which earned him the ONE flyweight MMA world title. His last defeat came at ONE 163 in November 2022.

Miura, on the other hand, has emerged victorious in five from five since ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Throughout her run, the Tribe Tokyo MMA product has taken out the likes of Ritu Phogat, Meng Bo, Juliana Otalora, Itsuki Hirata, and Macarena Aragon.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
