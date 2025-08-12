Ayaka Miura was inspired by Yuya Wakamatsu's world title win: "It moved me" 

Ayaka Miura drew significant inspiration from watching fellow Japanese fighter and teammate Yuya Wakamatsu capture championship gold at ONE 172, using his success as motivation for her world title pursuit at ONE 173.The 34-year-old submission specialist will challenge Denice Zamboanga for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, following in the footsteps of her countryman.During an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete said:&quot;At the last Japan event, Yuya's win over Moraes really lit up the arena and left a strong impression. It moved me watching it.&quot;She further added:&quot;I hope this time, even fans who usually watch kickboxing can discover the appeal of MMA. Yuya shines with his striking, and I aim to finish on the ground. Hopefully, fans can enjoy both styles.&quot;'Zombie' and Wakamatsu have been teammates for more than a decade at Tribe Tokyo MMA, founded by Japanese MMA pioneer Ryo Chonan.Her desire to replicate the electric atmosphere that Wakamatsu created adds extra motivation as she seeks to capture her first piece of championship gold.Meanwhile, Ayaka Miura's confidence in delivering another ground game masterclass suggests she's prepared to tap Zamboanga and claim the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAyaka Miura gives a shout-out to her fans ahead of Tokyo barnburnerIn the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Ayaka Miura thanked her supporters and fight fans for believing in her.The 34-year-old further added:&quot;To all the fans who've supported me—thank you. I've finally made it to a title shot. I kept speaking up and pushing forward, and because of that, CEO Chatri [Sityodtong] gave me this opportunity on the Japan card.&quot;After an unsuccessful world title mission at strawweight, 'Zombie' has gone on a perfect 4-0 run in atomweight, and now finds herself one win away from finally claiming the highly sought-after ONE world title.Fight fans can secure their seats for the Tokyo spectacular by clicking here for ticket information.