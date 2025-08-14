Yuya Wakamatsu thrilled to return to Circle for Joshua Pacio showdown: “I think we can really showcase the intensity and global level of MMA”

ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu believes his clash against Joshua Pacio will showcase their full arsenal in the upcoming champion vs champion duel.The Japanese superstar will defend his 135-pound crown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Apart from facing a fellow decorated superstar, Wakamatsu is thrilled to duke it out with ‘The Passion’ inside ONE Championship’s Circle.Speaking to promotion, the 30-year-old expressed his enthusiasm for competing in the cage environment alongside other high-level matchups on the card:&quot;There's a heavyweight MMA bout on the card too, and since we're competing in a cage this time, I think we can really showcase the intensity and global level of MMA.”Yuya Wakamatsu doesn’t mind throwing down in the ring, but admits fighting in the Circle will provide more explosive action, in both striking and grappling exchanges.The powerful Kagoshima native is known for his well-rounded fighting skills, and he expects his Filipino challenger to showcase his versatility as well at ONE 173.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on the Wakamatsu-Pacio showdown at ONE 173 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu shows respect for Joshua Pacio's championship pedigreeYuya Wakamatsu is confident he will retain his belt on home soil, but admits he cannot underestimate a man of Joshua Pacio's talents.The Lions Nation MMA affiliate successfully unified the strawweight MMA belts against rival Jarred Brooks last February, and kept his foothold as the undisputed king of the 125-pound division.With Pacio setting sights on two-division supremacy, Wakamatsu explained why he cannot let his guard down one bit:&quot;Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he's coming up from a lower weight class, he's not to be underestimated,&quot; he told ONE.