Yuya Wakamatsu promises fans he will give his all in preparation for ONE 173 bout with Joshua Pacio: "I'll keep pushing myself every day"

Yuya Wakamatsu is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the first title defense of his championship reign when he faces Joshua Pacio at ONE 173.The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has outlined his comprehensive training approach as he prepares to defend his crown against the dangerous Filipino challenger inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.&quot;To all the fans in Japan—thank you always for your support. With three and a half months to go, I'll keep pushing myself every day. On fight day, I want to be the strongest version of myself yet. Please look forward to it!&quot; Yuya Wakamatsu told ONE Championship during an interview last month.In his last appearance on the global stage of ONE Championship, 'Little Piranha' achieved the unimaginable against one of the most feared flyweight technicians of this generation.At ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena, he pulled one back against Moraes in the very first round to lay his hands on the vacant flyweight crown.'Little Piranha's' commitment to daily improvement demonstrates that he's all geared up to rack up another dominant display when ONE returns to 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.Wakamatsu and Pacio's clash for gold is one of several explosive battles scheduled to take place at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, Nov. 16. Fight fans eager to catch the event live and in person can find more information here. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu confident he'll overcome Joshua Pacio in TokyoThe Japanese warrior has nothing but respect for the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, who will attempt to go for two-division glory when the Circle door closes on Nov. 16.That said, 'Little Piranha' is not short of confidence in his own abilities to steer past the ever-tricky Lions Nation MMA product.&quot;Joshua Pacio is the current world champion and a dangerous fighter with well-rounded skills. But I believe that if I stick to what I need to do, I will definitely come out on top,&quot; Yuya Wakamatsu continued in the same exchange with the promotion.Should he overcome 'The Passion' at ONE 173, the Tokyo-based fighter will take his active winning streak to five.