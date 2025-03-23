ONE 172 results: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes, one of the most prolific finishers in ONE Championship history, made his return to the ring at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang ready to kickstart his fourth run with the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Ad

Standing in his way was a familiar foe—Japanese standout Yuya Wakamatsu. The two had previously competed against one another at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, Moraes scored a submission victory to retain the flyweight MMA title.

This time, he’ll try to deliver a repeat performance to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold and further establish himself as one of the greatest champions in ONE history.

Ad

Trending

Round 1: Wakamatsu comes out pressuring early and throws a big right hand. Moraes throws a kick to the lead leg before closing the distance and clinching up. Wakamatsu fends off an early takedown attempt and separates. Wakamatsu comes in swinging and catches Moraes on the chin with a right hand. Moraes clinches against the ropes, but he can’t muscle Wakamatsu down.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Before long, they separate and Wakamatsu goes back to headhunting. Wakamatsu corners Moraes and unleashes a flurry of strikes punctuated by an uppercut that puts the Brazilian on the mat. Moraes covers up as Wakamatsu unloads a bevy of ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage in round one.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

ONE 172 - Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu Official Result

Much to the delight of the live crowd in Japan, Yuya Wakamatsu captured his first ONE world championship, delivering the performance of his life against one of the best flyweights in MMA history.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson immediately following the fight, ‘Little Piranha’ thanked his parents. Moments later, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong thanked Wakamatsu for his performance, handing the Japanese star a $50,000 bonus for his first-round finish against Moraes.

Ad

Official Result: Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes via TKO (uppercut to ground and pound) at 3:39 of round one (ONE flyweight MMA world championship)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.