Yuya Wakamatsu not taking Joshua Pacio lightly ahead of ONE 173 superfight: “He’s not to be underestimated”

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world titleholder Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan has nothing but respect for his upcoming challenger at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.'Little Piranha' will defend the 135-pound division throne for the first time in a superfight with ONE strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio.Despite owning a home advantage against his Filipino counterpart, Wakamatsu says he can't afford to be complacent once they lock horns on November 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.&quot;Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he's coming up from a lower weight class, he's not to be underestimated. I think he's a champion who represents ONE,&quot; Wakamatsu told the promotion in his pre-fight interview. Apart from Pacio's credentials as the long-time strawweight ruler, a big reason why Yuya Wakamatsu is wary of his foe is due to the momentum he's had.'The Passion' will enter this champion vs. champion showdown fresh from his career-defining trilogy victory over Jarred Brooks to unify the 125-pound belts.The Lions Nation man now wants to make history for the Philippines as the country's first two-division MMA world champion.Wakamatsu, however, has other plans. The 30-year-old powerhouse is hell-bent on keeping the world title he dedicated his entire life to achieving.Yuya Wakamatsu promises explosive performance for Tokyo crowdWhile Yuya Wakamatsu admires his opponent's pedigree, he's equally confident in his ability to defend his championship.The Kagoshima native has built his reputation on delivering explosive performances that leave lasting impressions.His 'Little Piranha' moniker befittingly captures his aggressive style and feared knockout power.&quot;I'm confident it'll get the crowd fired up. I'm not out to knock someone out specifically—I just want to have a fight where I overcome myself,&quot; the defending world champion told ONE.