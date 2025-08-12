Yuya Wakamatsu tells fans not to blink in showdown with Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: "No chance this will be a boring fight"

Yuya Wakamatsu is promising an explosive encounter when he defends his ONE flyweight MMA world title against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.The 30-year-old Japanese superstar is confident that his clash with the ONE strawweight MMA world champion will deliver action that keeps fans on the edge of their seats throughout their scheduled five-round clash.While speaking with ONE Championship, Wakamatsu said:&quot;There's absolutely no chance this will be a boring fight. If we both give it our all, it'll naturally turn into an intense battle.&quot;'Little Piranha's prediction stems from the contrasting styles that both fighters bring to their highly anticipated championship encounter.His confidence in delivering an entertaining spectacle reflects his understanding of how Pacio's explosive finishing ability will mesh with his technical precision come fight night.The Tribe Tokyo MMA product faces a dangerous challenge in the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion, who seeks rare two-division glory in hostile territory.However, if his last performance in Japan is anything to go by 'Little Piranha' finished Adriano Moraes in the first round to claim the flyweight crown at ONE 172–fans should be in for quite possibly another commanding display from their hometown hero. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu is feeling as confident as ever heading into Tokyo clashThe reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion took to his Instagram account (@yw0209c4) last week to let fans know that he's all geared up to ace the first test of his tenure as the divisional king.The 30-year-old wrote:&quot;On November 16th, I will win no matter what. I need your loudest support in the arena.&quot;Yuya Wakamatsu aims to make it five wins in a row at ONE 173.The Tribe Tokyo MMA product has not looked back since suffering back-to-back losses to Moraes and Woo Sung Hoon. The victims of his active winning streak are Xie Wei, Danny Kingad, Gilbert Nakatani, and Moraes.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available for purchase here.