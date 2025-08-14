Yuya Wakamatsu vows to keep ONE Championship gold on Japan soil: “Having the belt gives me strength”

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan says he will do everything in his power to keep the coveted ONE Championship golden belt at home when he makes his first world title defense later this year.The 30-year-old draws power from wearing the gold around his waist as opposed to feeling the weight of expectations. Wakamatsu's ironclad mindset has allowed him to win the richest prize in MMA. And now he is confident he can defend the belt on home soil.In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Wakamatsu revealed to the world's largest martial arts organization how his world title belt empowers him.‘Little Piranha’ told the promotion:&quot;Having the belt gives me strength. It helps me push myself harder and become stronger. People often say defending is harder than chasing, but I don't believe that. I think this is actually a source of power.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu is ready to make the first defense of his flyweight strap against ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.Wakamatsu and Pacio lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which is set to broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.Fans in North America can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.Yuya Wakamatsu not underestimating Joshua Pacio ahead of world title showdown‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu knows he’s up against a dangerous opponent when he takes on strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.He’s not taking the Filipino lightly by any means. The Japanese star told ONE:“Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Yuya Wakamatsu.