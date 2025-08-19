  • home icon
  Yuya Wakamatsu says bout against Joshua Pacio is about self discovery: "I just want to have a fight where I overcome myself"

Yuya Wakamatsu says bout against Joshua Pacio is about self discovery: “I just want to have a fight where I overcome myself”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:19 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship
Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship

The reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu, of Japan, is looking inward ahead of his upcoming showdown with strawweight MMA king, Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio, of the Philippines, later this year.

The 30-year-old veteran, who captured the vacant flyweight crown with a first-round TKO of Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 earlier this year, has shifted his mindset heading into fights from trying to knock his opponents out to merely beating himself and putting on a better performance each time.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wakamatsu talked about his new philosophical approach to his upcoming world title defense.

‘Little Piranha’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"I'm not out to knock someone out specifically. I just want to have a fight where I overcome myself."

Wakamatsu and Pacio are ready to go to war at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.

Yuya Wakamatsu knows Joshua Pacio is a tough and worthy opponent

‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu isn’t taking ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio lightly ahead of their ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri world title clash.

The 30-year-old is in training, making sure he comes prepared. Wakamatsu says he holds the Filipino champion in very high regard.

He told ONE Championship:

“Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
