Yuya Wakamatsu says bout against Joshua Pacio is about self discovery: “I just want to have a fight where I overcome myself”

The reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu, of Japan, is looking inward ahead of his upcoming showdown with strawweight MMA king, Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio, of the Philippines, later this year.The 30-year-old veteran, who captured the vacant flyweight crown with a first-round TKO of Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 earlier this year, has shifted his mindset heading into fights from trying to knock his opponents out to merely beating himself and putting on a better performance each time.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wakamatsu talked about his new philosophical approach to his upcoming world title defense. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Little Piranha’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;I'm not out to knock someone out specifically. I just want to have a fight where I overcome myself.&quot;Wakamatsu and Pacio are ready to go to war at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.Yuya Wakamatsu knows Joshua Pacio is a tough and worthy opponent‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu isn’t taking ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio lightly ahead of their ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri world title clash.The 30-year-old is in training, making sure he comes prepared. Wakamatsu says he holds the Filipino champion in very high regard.He told ONE Championship:“Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuya Wakamatsu’s next fight.