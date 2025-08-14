  • home icon
Joshua Pacio has high hopes for Team Lakay prodigy Jhanlo Mark Sangiao: "He'll be a world champion"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:15 GMT
Joshua Pacio - Photo by ONE Championship
Joshua Pacio [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion and ex-Team Lakay member ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines left the Baguio City-based stable to co-found Lions Nation MMA.

But he hasn’t forgotten about the people he left behind, in particular, young star ‘The Machine’ Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, son of the Team Lakay head honcho Mark Sangiao.

Jhanlo is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship who is quickly carving his own path to greatness in the world’s largest martial arts organization. ‘The Machine’ has amassed a professional record of 4-1 while competing on ONE’s global stage, and he’s shown impressive development as a young fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio commented on Sangiao’s rise through the ranks and said he expects the Team Lakay prodigy to one day become a world champion.

‘The Passion’ said:

"We trained with him before when he was younger. If he continues to work, and doesn't think about any distractions, he'll be a world champion."

Needless to say, Sangiao is certainly one of the most promising young talents to come out of the Philippines, and should see success in ONE, much like Pacio and the many Filipino world champions who came before him.

As for ‘The Passion’, Pacio is ready to make his return to the Circle later this year, as he goes for his second golden belt.

Joshua Pacio to challenge Yuya Wakamatsu for flyweight MMA gold at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio will look to add a second golden belt to his collection when he takes on reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head on over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

