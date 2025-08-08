Joshua Pacio hopes Philippines can continue to produce elite MMA talent: “I hope it doesn’t end”

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is hoping the Philippines will continue producing elite MMA talent moving forward and be a constant force in the multifaceted sport under ONE Championship.He expressed this in a recent interview with the promotion, looking back at the success that Filipino fighters had in the 2010s and wishing that they get back to that standing.'The Passion' said:&quot;In 2018, we had four or five World Champions. Now, we have two. After three to four years, I wonder what will happen. I hope it doesn’t end, I hope the Philippines continues to produce World Champions in MMA.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Philippines has produced a number of world champions in ONE Championship. Apart from Joshua Pacio, other Filipino fighters who held world titles were Eduard 'Landslide' Folayang (lightweight), Honorio 'The Rock' Banario (featherweight), Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon (bantamweight) and Geje 'Gravity' Eustaquio (flyweight). Filipino-American Brandon 'The Truth' Vera also reigned at heavyweight world champion.From that list, only Pacio only remains with a title, joined recently by Denice Zamboanga as the ONE atomweight MMA queen.Filipino fighters continue to be featured in MMA matches in ONE Championship, including those from Pacio's Lions Nation MMA and pioneering Team Lakay.Joshua Pacio shoots for two-division glory at ONE 173Joshua Pacio seeks to enhance Philippine representation in high-level MMA as he goes for another world title in his next match.The 27-year-old strawweight world champion will try to add the flyweight strap when he challenges reigning divisional king Yuya Wakamatsu for the title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.It will be the first match for Joshua Pacio in the 135-pound division in ONE Championship after long dominating the 125 division. He views it as an opportunity as well to further grow as a fighter.Also competing at ONE Fight Night 34 is Denice Zamboanga, who will be defending the atomweight MMA gold for the first time since being elevated as undisputed world champion in May. She will be challenged by streaking contender Ayaka Miura of Japan.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.