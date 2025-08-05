WATCH: Joshua Pacio gets two fingers in the nose trying to defend submission

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:30 GMT
WATCH: Joshua Pacio gets two fingers in the nose trying to defend submission -- Photo by ONE Championship
WATCH: Joshua Pacio gets two fingers in the nose trying to defend submission -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has endured quite a lot in his illustrious journey in ONE Championship. It included dealing with rough tactics employed by his opponents during fights.

Among those came early in his campaign in the "Home of Martial Arts" in a strawweight clash against fellow Filipino fighter Roy Doliguez. 'The Passion' saw himself taking two fingers in the nose as he went for a submission finish.

The setting was ONE: Legends of the World in November 2017 in Manila. Pacio was looking to bounce back after losing in his previous fight. He made things happen early, able to put his opponent in a guillotiune choke in the opening round.

Desperately trying to escape the choke, Doliguez got hold of the face of Pacio and put two fingers in the nose of the then-Team Lakay standout, even poking the latter's eye in the process. The referee stepped in to give Pacio time to gather himself while handing Doliguez a yellow card for his action.

ONE Championship recently went to the archives to spotlight that particular instance, sharing it on Instagram.

In the end, however, it was Joshua Pacio who had the last laugh. Incensed over what happened, he picked up the ante after, eventually scoring a knockout victory 38 seconds into the second round, with a well-timed spinning backfist.

The win further solidifed Pacio's standing as a force to contend with in the strawweight division. Then less than a year later, he went on to become the new strawweight king by defeating erstwhile world champion Yoshitaka Naito of Japan by decision.

Joshua Pacio goes for two-division glory in next fight

The Instagram post of ONE Championship was in line with Joshua Pacio's scheduled match later this year, where he will try to become a two-division MMA world champion.

The Lions Nation MMA superstar is to battle reigning flyweight king Yuya Wakamatsu for his belt at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. He will try to add the gold in the 135-pound division to the strawweight strap already in his possession.

Entering ONE 173, Joshua Pacio has won three straight matches, with his most recent win coming in February, where he unified the strawwweight belts with a second-round TKO win over American rival and former interim champion Jarred Brooks.

Wakamatsu, meanwhile, will be defending the flyweight belt for the first time since becoming world champion in March.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Quick Links

