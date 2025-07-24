Joshua Pacio on trying his hand in the flyweight division: “Definitely a huge step for me”

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is set to make his flyweight debut in ONE Championship in his next scheduled match. It is an opportunity that he is viewing with a lot of significance, seeing it as a great chance to further what he has already achieved in his successful professional career.'The Passion' is set to climb to the 135-pound division from 125 to vie for the world title against reigning flyweight king Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is part of the marquee card being assembled for the event, happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Pacio shared how he is approaching his flyweight debut with the promotion, saying:&quot;Moving up in weight is definitely a huge step for me, but more than anything, I see it as a great opportunity.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE 173 will mark Wakamatsu's first defense of the ONE flyweight MMA world title after claiming the then-vacant belt in March with a first-round TKO victory over former divisional king Adriano Moraes.By competing in flyweight, meanwhile, Joshua Pacio has the chance to add his name to an elite list of multi-division ONE world champion. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming in February, where he unified the division's belts with a second-round TKO win over interim champ and rival Jarred Brooks.Yuya Wakamatsu-Joshua Pacio title clash one of four already confirmed for ONE 173The ONE flyweight championship match between Yuya Wakamatsu and Joshua Pacio is one of four title fights already confirmed for ONE 173, which marks the second event of ONE Championship this year in Japan.Headlining the event is the unification title match between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri.The Thai superstar was elevated back to being the undisputed divisional king earlier this year after former champion Chingiz Allazov continued to be inactive. He looks to stay on top of the division with a win over Noiri, who is packing a lot of momentum after back-to-back KO victories. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso on offer at ONE 173 is the title rematch between heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and former champion Anatoly Malykhin. The two first met last November, where the Senegalese fighter dethroned the Russian juggernaut by decision.Like Yuya Wakamatsu, ONE atomweight MMA champion Denice Zamboanga will make her first title defense, against streaking Japanese contender Ayaka Miura.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.