Joshua Pacio on chasing double champ status against Yuya Wakamatsu: "I have nothing to lose"

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is embracing the pressure-free mentality of a challenger as he pursues two-division championship glory against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173 in Tokyo.The 28-year-old Filipino veteran will attempt to capture the ONE flyweight MMA world title when he faces the defending champion on Sunday, Nov. 16, inside the Ariake Arena in Japan.&quot;At this point in my career, I have nothing to lose — only a chance to grow, test myself,&quot; Joshua Pacio told ONE Championship ahead of his shot at two-division world championship glory. The strawweight MMA king's relaxed approach reflects his understanding that victory would elevate him to rare double-champion status, while defeat wouldn't diminish his legacy in his natural weight class.'The Passion' has won three of his last fights on the global stage, capped by a stunning second-round TKO of Jarred Brooks during their trilogy showdown at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.Wakamatsu, on the other hand, carries a four-fight winning streak into his first world title defense. At ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, earlier this year, 'Little Piranha' was crowned the new flyweight MMA king after he finished Adriano Moraes in the opening round of their matchup for the vacant crown.The bout represents a fascinating clash between Pacio's explosive finishing ability and Wakamatsu's technical precision, with both fighters carrying different types of pressure into their encounter.Pacio's free-flowing approach could prove dangerous for the defending champion, who will face the unique challenge of fighting a motivated opponent with nothing to lose.The Filipino's quest for double-champion status adds another compelling storyline to ONE Championship's return to Japan.Fight fans can head over to watch.onefc.com for how to watch information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, Nov. 16. Joshua Pacio thrilled for world title matchup in TokyoJust days after ONE Championship made it official, Joshua Pacio took to his Instagram account (@joshuapacio) to share his excitement for his upcoming world title duel.&quot;It's officially out! It will be an honor to compete against the Best Flyweight in the World @yw0209c4 🙇‍♂️ Indeed 2025 is a year of breakthroughs 🙏🏽 Thank you Jesus for this opportunity, HIS will be done 🙏🏽🦁,&quot; the Filipino warrior wrote.