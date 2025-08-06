Joshua Pacio grateful for opportunity to win second world title in ONE Championship: "I'm excited to embrace it fully"

Joshua Pacio is embracing the rare opportunity to become a two-division MMA world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization when he challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173 in Tokyo.The 29-year-old Filipino athlete will attempt to add flyweight gold to his strawweight world championship when they clash on Sunday, Nov. 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Ahead of the bout, Joshua Pacio told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;I thank God and I'm truly grateful to Chatri [Sityodtong] &amp; ONE Championship for trusting me with this challenge, and I'm excited to embrace it fully.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion's excitement about embracing the challenge showcases the kind of ambitious mentality that has defined his championship career in his current division.The Filipino's quest for double-champion status adds another compelling layer to ONE Championship's return to Japan, where he'll face the pressure of competing on hostile territory inside the country's capital city.'The Passion' heads into this all-champion clash after toppling Jarred Brooks during their rubber match at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena in February this year.The 29-year-old bagged the 18th finish of his career and his 23rd overall triumph via a ground-and-pound sequence against 'The Monkey God'. At the same time, he pulled himself into a 2-1 lead in his heated rivalry against the American MMA fighter.Watch Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks' trilogy below:Joshua Pacio sees step up to flyweight as a &quot;great opportunity&quot; in his careerJoshua Pacio is never one to back out from a challenge, and he sees his decision to move up a division as something that will bring out the best in him.Speaking to ONE Championship in a separate interview, the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion shared:&quot;Moving up in weight is definitely a huge step for me, but more than anything, I see it as a great opportunity.&quot;Could he end his night at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri as a two-division MMA world champion, or will Wakamatsu successfully pass his first test as a ONE world champion?Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for more how-to-watch details on the promotion's stacked return to Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.