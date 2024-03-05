"He's crying for help" - Ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley shares his two cents on Ryan Garcia's apparent mental health struggles

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia's apparent mental health issues.

Many people were concerned about Garcia's recent social media activity. A few days ago the boxer shared a concerning video on Instagram that left many wondering if Garcia was having a mental breakdown.

Garcia finally gave his social media followers an update on his personal life. 'KingRy' posted a 53-second video on X, claiming to have lost access to his Instagram, cell phone, and credit cards due to an unknown entity taking "advantage" of his situation. Garcia also stated that he is physically "okay" and asked everyone to not believe in "lies" about his mental and physical health.

"I'm not in possession of my phone. I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked and I'm just being taken advantage of. I personally just wanted to send out a video to the people that love me — my fans and family that's concerned — that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those are lies."

Woodley recently took to X and supported Garcia during this difficult time. He asked Garcia to block out all outside noises and focus on his children and legacy, using that as motivation to return stronger. He said:

''He sounds like he's crying for help. I reached out to him yesterday and I say, I'm reaching out to you to make sure you good, make sure you solid. I pray for you that your mind, that your focus, that the favor that you can go out there and still perform, do what you need to do.''

Ryan Garcia's family responds to his unsettling social media posts

Many fans are concerned about Ryan Garcia's physical and mental well-being, and some have taken to social media to ask his friends and family for updates.

Garcia's father claimed the boxer was "just trolling" on Instagram before the statement video was released. He replied to a fan's comment and wrote:

''Yes Ryan is ok, he's just trolling the wrong way''

Andrea Celina, Garcia's ex-wife, expressed concern for the father of her children on her Instagram story. Celina stated that she and Garcia were in contact and that the boxer's post was not a troll, contradicting her former father-in-law's statement.

