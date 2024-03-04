“I’m not dead” - Ryan Garcia issues shocking statement to explain bizarre social media activity, says “they tried to put me in jail”

After a daunting day of social media activity on Mar. 3, Ryan Garcia finally posted an update on his personal life to his social media, but he may have caused more questions than before.

In a 53-second video posted to X, Garcia sat in an office chair while claiming he had lost access to his Instagram account, cell phone and credit cards as an unknown entity was taking "advantage" of his situation. Garcia said that he is physically "okay" but, like many others attempting to assess the situation, has no idea what is happening.

Garcia said:

"I'm not in possession of my phone. I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked and I'm just being taken advantage of. I personally just wanted to send out a video to the people that love me — my fans and family that's concerned — that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those are lies."

Expand Tweet

Garcia continued:

"They tried to put me in jail and they're blocking my cards, I can't access my money. Nobody's hitting me back. I don't know what's going on but just know I'm okay."

The primary post giving many concern for the boxer's well-being on Mar. 3 appeared to be a death message from the unknown assailant Garcia references. The '666' numbers present in the video text worried many due to Garcia's known dedication to Christianity.

In the Bible, the number '666' refers to the 'Number of the Beast,' which is traditionally a bad omen for Christians.

While the Mar. 4 video showed that Garcia appeared to be in good physical condition, the statements of his speech offered potentially more concerns for 'King Ryan.'

Though Ryan Garcia said he lost his phone and Instagram account while none of his associates were responding to his cries for help, the boxer managed to gain access to his X account through another phone while an unnamed person recorded him.

Ryan Garcia's family reacts to the boxer's unsettling social media activity

As many worry about the mental and physical health of Ryan Garcia, some fans have turned to his family and friends for answers on social media.

Before Garcia's statement video, which was released on Mar. 4, the boxer's father claimed he was 'just trolling' on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

However, moments before, Ryan Garcia's ex-wife, Andrea Celina, posted a note on her Instagram story expressing serious concern for the father of her children. Celina noted she and Garcia had been in contact and strictly mentioned that the boxer's post was 'not a troll,' contradicting her former father-in-law's statement.

Expand Tweet

At present, no further updates have been released on Ryan Garcia's condition or his upcoming bout with Devin Haney, scheduled for Apr. 20.