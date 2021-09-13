"He's more dangerous than I'll ever know how to be" - Tyson Fury hails Deontay Wilder as the most dangerous boxer on the planet

Although Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder quite comfortably in their rematch, 'The Gypsy King' believes the American is the most dangerous boxer on the planet.

Fury and Wilder are set to settle their rivalry in a trilogy fight on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of their third fight, Tyson Fury revealed that he rates Wilder very highly as a knockout artist. He claimed that 'The Bronze Bomber' is even more dangerous than him when it comes to putting people to sleep inside the ring.

Having said that, no matter how hard he tries, Tyson Fury doesn't believe Wilder has the skill set to beat him.

While Fury believes it is beyond Wilder to defeat him inside the ring, he claims 'The Bronze Bomber' can beat other heavyweights with "one hand tied behind his back."

In an interview with Dev Sahni on The Lowdown by Unibet, Tyson Fury stated the following:

"There's no way Wilder can beat me. He couldn't beat me after all the years out of the ring and all the weight loss and everything. When I had a proper training camp for the second one, he got obliterated and the third time I'm expecting more of the same. But that doesn't mean he can't beat everybody [else] in the division with one hand tied behind his back because I do believe he's the most dangerous, even including myself. He's more dangerous than I'll ever know how to be. Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous fighter on this planet. All weights, doesn't matter."

Tyson Fury is looking forward to tasting Deontay Wilder's blood again

During their rematch, Tyson Fury licked Wilder's blood, much to the shock of people watching across the globe. The Englishman is looking to do the same when they meet inside the squared circle for the third time.

"For sure, if the opportunity comes where I can taste blood again...well I said to Andre Ward before the fight, I said I wanted to taste Wilder's blood. I had the opportunity, I had a little taste you know? It was very satisfying." Tyson Fury said.

