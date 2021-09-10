"He's developing and getting better" - Robbie Lawler gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Robbie Lawler believes Kamaru Usman will breeze past Colby Covington in their upcoming rematch at UFC 268. Citing Covington's inactivity as the reason, 'Ruthless' said he would give Usman an edge because he has been busier.

Lawler, who last fought Neil Magny in August last year, is set to return to the octagon at UFC 266. He will take on Nick Diaz, who is making a comeback after a six-year hiatus.

Speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Robbie Lawler weighed in on the highly-anticipated rematch between Usman and Covington. The 39-year-old is expecting 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to win at UFC 268.

"It's going to be a good fight. Obviously, Usman is on a roll right now. He's developing, getting better. Has been a while since Colby has fought, so Usman has been busier and I give the edge to Usman," said Lawler.

When asked if he thinks Usman would finish Covington, Lawler responded:

"They're both gonna come in shape, they're both gonna be ready to fight. We'll see what happens."

Watch Robbie Lawler making his prediction in the video below (from 10:40):

Usman and Covington last fought at UFC 245 in December 2019. After four closely-contested rounds, Usman put away 'Chaos' in the last minute of the fight.

Since then, the welterweight champ has defended his belt three more times, while Covington has managed to secure one win over Tyron Woodley.

Robbie Lawler on what to expect from his rematch against Nick Diaz

Robbie Lawler will fight a returning Nick Diaz on September 25 at UFC 266. They previously fought each other in 2004, where the Stockton native was victorious. Lawler believes his rematch with Diaz will live up to the fans' expectations.

"I mean, obviously, we come to fight. Nick Diaz is a no-nonsense guy. He has antics in the fight, but really, he is coming out to fight, get you out of your game, and looks to push the pace. Obviously, I like to get in people's faces and try to land big shots, so it's gonna be exciting," said Robbie Lawler.

