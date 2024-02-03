"He’s done it all his career” - Eddie Hearn shares defiant reaction to Tyson Fury allegedly asking someone to cut him on the eye 

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were scheduled to do battle in the ring to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Their much-anticipated clash was set to take place on Feb. 17, but disaster struck in the Fury camp yesterday as the WBC champion suffered a cut above his right eye.

The fight has been postponed as a result of the injury, and a new timeline for the clash is yet to be confirmed.

Rumors have begun circling that 'The Gypsy King' asked a sparring partner to cut him or that the Brit intentionally cut himself in order to avoid facing Usyk. Matchroom Boxing chairman and one of boxing's leading promoters, Eddie Hearn, has now scoffed at suggestions that Fury cut himself on purpose.

SecondsOut interviewed Hearn following the recent news, where he shared his thoughts on the rumors surrounding Fury. He said this:

"What you're ultimately implying, not you, but other people, is that Tyson Fury has asked someone to cut him open with a knife on his eye to avoid a fight. Which is absolutely ridiculous. Tyson Fury spars with an open head-guard, but he's done it all his career, and many, many rounds. It looks like a complete freak injury."

Oleksandr Usyk's immediate reaction to the Tyson Fury news revealed by his manager

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have been forced to reschedule their undisputed heavyweight title clash after the WBC champion received a nasty cut above his eye.

Usyk, who is known for his stoic demeanor, was apparently unphased by the news of Fury's injury, according to the Ukrainian's manager.

The boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, took to X to share the reaction of 'The Cat', and wrote this:

"Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas on how Usyk reacted to the Tyson Fury fight being postponed: “When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break.”

Another heavyweight boxer, Filip Hrgovich, has offered to step up to replace Fury on short notice.

However, given the way that Deontay Wilder's fight unfolded against Joseph Parker, which spoiled a potential clash between Wilder and Anthony Joshua, Usyk may opt to wait for 'The Gypsy King'.