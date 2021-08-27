"He's done some crazy things and people forget about it" - Alexander Volkanovski believes the reason for Conor McGregor's polarizing tweets is the fact that he's gotten away with much worse

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has commented on Irish superstar Conor McGregor's recent controversial posts on social media.

Speaking to LowKick MMA, the Australian shared his thoughts on the Irishman's antics on Twitter.

"Some of the stuff that he [Conor McGregor] says is, actually, it is still surprising. It's funny how after so many years, he can still make you be like, 'Whoa! Where's he going with this?'... I guess, hey, people are just going to do what they want. you know, stay in the headlines and while you're injured, you can't do anything active to stay in the headlines, so you may as well get them Twitter hands going and whatnot," said Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski then added that one reason for 'The Notorious' megastar's Twitter shenanigans could be the fact that he has been able to get away with much worse things in the past.

"It's hard to get a read on him, to be honest...because I think he's got away with so much, that that's why he pretends to go over [and] push boundaries because he knows that will get the headlines and for some reason, people are eventually accepted anyway. He's done some crazy things and people forget about it and you know the pay-per-views, they're still through the roof. When things like that are happening, maybe you do feel untouchable, invincible and you feel like you can do whatever you want and maybe that's what's happening."

You can watch LowKick MMA's full interview with Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 in September.

The event will also mark the comeback of MMA veteran Nick Diaz. He'll take on Robbie Lawler in a five-round fight.

Conor McGregor has been trading jabs on Twitter

Conor McGregor, who is currently recovering from a leg injury, has been causing a lot of commotion on social media.

The Irishman has been trading jabs with multiple MMA personalities, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

An interesting thing to note about these online attacks is that 'The Notorious' star has deleted most of his tweets after posting them online.

See screenshots of some of the deleted tweets below:

Conor McGregor Tweet [Image Courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter]

Conor McGregor Tweet [Image Courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter]

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Harvey Leonard