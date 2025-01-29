"He's so f**king fast" - Ex-UFC champion shares surprising pick for Merab Dvalishvili's toughest opponent after latter's win over Umar Nurmagomedov

A former UFC champion recently dropped an unexpected name as the fighter he believes could be Merab Dvalishvili's most formidable test. 'The Machine' delivered a dominant performance at UFC 311, earning a decisive unanimous decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov to successfully defend his bantamweight title for the first time.

Trending

Dvalishvili's resume boasts commanding victories over former champions like José Aldo, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Sean O'Malley. However, many viewed Nurmagomedov as his most daunting obstacle yet. Still, he rose to the occasion and silenced any doubts with a spectacular performance.

Former champion T.J. Dillashaw envisions Dvalishvili reigning over the 135-pound division for the foreseeable future. However, he unexpectedly named his former rival, Cody Garbrandt, as the fighter who could potentially pose the greatest challenge to the 34-year-old Georgian.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw, who has consecutive wins over Garbrandt, stated that 'No Love' possesses both the power and speed to rival Dvalishvili:

"He’s so f**king fast. He’s like a cat on his feet. He’s hard to take down, and as soon as he gets his confidence back, he hits like a truck, he’s faster than – I think he could do really good if he can get a run going, believing in himself, he could be a threat."

Dillashaw further detailed his reasoning for choosing Garbrandt and outlined the key factors he believes will be necessary to dethrone the reigning champion:

"You’ve got to find someone who’s got the wrestling. Why Umar is such a threat is because Umar can wrestle. To beat Merab, you’ve got to wrestle because you know he’s going to shoot, he’s going to shoot, he’s going to shoot, and then you got to be able to outstrike him. He’s got good striking skills, but he’s not like a striker. So, that’s why I say someone like Garbrandt."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (1:17:58):

'No Love' last competed at UFC 300 in April 2024, where he endured a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo. Struggling to find his rhythm inside the octagon, Garbrandt has only managed to secure three wins in his last nine outings.

Cory Sandhagen discusses his chances in a potential fight against Merab Dvalishvili

During a recent appearance on MMA on SiriusXM, Cory Sandhagen confidently stated that his fighting style poses a bigger challenge to Merab Dvalishvili than anyone else in the bantamweight division. He also emphasized his belief that he's just one or two victories away from securing a title shot:

"Not to be clickbaity, but I do think that I have the style to beat Merab. You can say whatever you want about my style, but I do believe that I have some of the best footwork in the sport, and I can create space better than anyone... I think that I have his [Dvalishvili's] kryptonite."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.