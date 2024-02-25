  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Conor McGregor
  • "He's f**king scary" - Sean O'Malley previews "unrealistic" welterweight matchup between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

"He's f**king scary" - Sean O'Malley previews "unrealistic" welterweight matchup between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Feb 25, 2024 15:39 GMT
Sean O
Sean O'Malley (inset) discusses hypothetical fight between Ilia Topuria (left) and Conor McGregor (right) [Image courtesy: @sugasean, @iliatopuria and @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Sean O'Malley recently analyzed a theoretical welterweight clash between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor.

Despite not competing for almost three years, 'The Notorious' remains a prominent figure in the minds of those within the sport. The newly minted featherweight titleholder has ambitious aspirations, having previously called out for a potential fight against the Irishman.

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, El Matador restated his strategic fight goals and asserted that he was willing to face McGregor in any weight division.

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

In a recent episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley reviewed Topuria's video and delved into a hypothetical fight between the Georgian-Spanish and McGregor at 170 pounds:

"I feel like it's so unrealistic. I would think Conor, but it is hard to say, I think we gotta see them next to each other. There's a reason for weight classes. Ilia is not big, he's f**king scary, but he's not big."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

youtube-cover

'El Matador' recently outlined his upcoming fight plans and disclosed his intention to compete against McGregor, O'Malley, and Max Holloway before challenging Islam Makhachev for the title of UFC's pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter.

After his coaching stint against Michael Chandler on 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2023, 'The Notorious' has been rumored to make a UFC comeback against the American. Amid ongoing speculation, McGregor stated his desire to fight Chandler at the UFC's annual International Fight Week pay-per-view event on June 29.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has denied these claims, stating that there is no confirmed fight scheduled for the former two-division champion.

Conor McGregor reacts to Ilia Topuria's challenge

Following his impressive second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski to secure the UFC featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 298, Ilia Topuria promptly issued a challenge to Conor McGregor from the octagon.

During the post-fight octagon interview, 'El Matador' stated:

"Hey Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], it’s time to shine. It’s time to take the UFC to Spain. Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:38):

youtube-cover

'The Notorious' quickly replied to the challenge from his Instagram account by sharing a screenshot of ESPN's article covering Topuria's challenge:

"I have huge balls, I have 4 children."

Check out Conor McGregor's response below:

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?