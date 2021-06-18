"He's not a finisher" - Jorge Masvidal calmly assesses the weaknesses holding back rival Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has given his assessment of arch-rival Leon Edwards during a media scrum while promoting the Gamebred Fighting Championship. He even spoke about potential fights with both Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz.

While speaking to media, including reporters from The MacLife, Jorge Masvidal revealed that he is available to return to the UFC in October and November. He also sent out a stern warning:

“All of the above. Whoever is available in October, November when I’m coming back, that’s whose head is coming off.”

Jorge Masvidal stated that both Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz put in a good performance at UFC 263. However, he did take shots at Edwards for not being able to finish the fight.

'Gamebred' added that Edwards isn't capable of putting himself at risk to finish an opponent. He believes this is why Edwards isn't in the position he wants to be.

Masvidal further said that Edwards is a skilled fighter but doesn't have grit, something that will help him beat top contenders. He explained:

“It was a good performance by (Edwards and Diaz). Leon did what he does. He keeps asking for more money and more things, but he’s not a finisher, he’s not a fighter. He was winning happily and he wasn’t willing to put himself at risk to go out there and get those finishes, that’s why I don’t think he’s in the position he wants to be. He’s not going out there and fighting every second of every minute. He’s a very skilled guy, but he just doesn’t have that grit in him, that meanness to go out there and beat a top contender the way he should.”

Jorge Masvidal is on the back of a big loss to Kamaru Usman

At the UFC 261 pay-per-view, Jorge Masvidal suffered a huge loss to Kamaru Usman in a UFC welterweight title fight. The bout was a rematch between the two and once again went in Usman's favor.

Masvidal has now admitted that he is open to making his return to the octagon later this year. The BMF champion also seems to be in Dana White's plans, who after UFC 263, said that Masvidal vs. Edwards is a fight that could potentially be planned despite the latter's win over Nate Diaz.

