"He's not gonna go down in history books as UFC Champion - Kamaru Usman explains why he is the BMF champion and not Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman is currently preparing for his next title defense against Gilbert Burns. However, the reigning UFC welterweight champion didn't hold back when asked if he was the BMF after beating Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC 251, Kamaru Usman defeated the inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in a dominant fashion. The Nigerian Nightmare went on to defeat the top-ranked welterweight via decision after Gamebred stepped in on six days' notice to fight Usman.

While speaking to the media ahead of UFC 258, Kamaru Usman mentioned that the BMF Title is only a participation medal that the UFC created for Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The welterweight champion added that Masvidal, the holder of the belt, won't go down in history as a UFC champion.

"Of course I'm the BMF if that's the thing. You know, I said it before, that was just kind of something they created just for that event, it's like giving a participation medal to the guys participating in this event, that's not real gold. He's not gonna go down in history books as 'UFC Champion'," said Usman.

Kamaru Usman has established himself as one of the most dominant champions in recent UFC history. After winning the UFC welterweight title from Tyron Woodley, The Nigerian Nightmare went on to successfully defend his strap against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Since his loss to Usman last year, Masvidal has promised to get back into title contention but has also made it clear that he wants to fight his former best friend Colby Covington. The winner of Chaos vs. Gamebred potentially rematch Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman will be putting his UFC welterweight title on the line against Gilbert Burns

The main event of UFC 258 will feature Kamaru Usman putting his UFC welterweight title on the line against former teammate Gilbert Burns. The two men were set to fight at UFC 251, however, Burns had to withdraw from the fight. The fight was rescheduled for December of last but once again fell out.

The second UFC pay-per-view of the year will feature the first main event championship fight of 2021 as well. Kamaru Usman will be aiming for his third successive title defense at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend.